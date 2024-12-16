Live
Just In
CM A. Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Brave Soldiers on Vijay Diwas
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded the valor and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces, stating that their courage and commitment are a source of pride for the entire nation.
On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1971 war, leading to India's historic victory. He remembered the sacrifices and contributions of the soldiers who played a pivotal role in achieving the triumph.
"Today, we honor the indomitable spirit of the soldiers who fought with courage and determination for our nation. Their sacrifices will always remain an inspiration for future generations," said the Chief Minister in his tribute.
Vijay Diwas, observed annually on December 16, commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.