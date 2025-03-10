CM: Asifabad med college will be named after Konda Laxman Bapuji

Hyderabad: Stating that Konda Laxman Bapuji had sacrificed his posts for Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the previous government did not bother to pay a visit to Konda Laxman Bapuji even after his death. The CM announced naming Asifabad Medical College after Konda Laxman Bapuji.

The Chief Minister heaped praises on Padmashalis in the All India Padmashali Mahasabha organised at Exhibition Grounds on Sunday. The Chief Minister said that the Padmashalis are not only known for self respect but also in sacrifices and the best example for this was the life of Konda Laxman Bapuji. The formation of Telangana resulted in development of all sections.

Lakhs of people took the agitational path and became MLAs, MPs. Only one member Konda Laxman Bapuji sacrificed his MLA and minister’s post. He remained an inspiration for many by stating that he will not accept post till Telangana is achieved.

Recalling that Konda Laxman Bapuji gave place for the party which had headed the agitation at Jala Drushyam, but when he died, the leaders of that party did not come forward to see him one last time. This shows their attitude towards Padmashalis. He also recalled that the party formed by Ale Narendra also known as Tiger Narendra Telangana Sadhana Samithi was merged with that party to ensure credit does not go to Padmashalis. The Congress government led by Manmohan Singh made Narendra a Union Minister.

The Chief Minister asked the Padmashalis to come to him whatever be the situation. He alleged that the previous government kept the bills pertaining to Bathukamma saris pending. He recalled that he had talked to the Centre to bring the Indian Institute of Handlooms and Technology in Hyderabad and named it after Konda Laxman Bapuji. He said that the Asifabad Medical College will be named after Konda Laxman Bapuji soon.

Taking pot shots at the opposition parties for stating that there were mistakes in Caste census, Revanth Reddy said that if the BCs fall in the trap of the BJP and BRS, they will be at fault and will not get the benefit of caste census. “I don’t have any tensions and any ill habits. I have only one dedication and desire – to do something for the society. I will work for you for 24 hours. I will partner in your development,” said Revanth Reddy.

He said that there were 56.33 per cent BCs in the state as per caste census. “A resolution was sent to the Centre and it is hanging like a sword on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Because of Congress party BCs could get 27 per cent reservations when Indira Gandhi brought the Mandal Commission.

If there were the same questions raised on mistakes, this wouldn’t have been implemented,” said Revanth Reddy. He said that as per KCR’s survey, the upper caste constituted 21 per cent and in the Congress survey, it is 15.28 per cent. “Think about this and analyse. If we think this is a mistake then the reservation will not come. We will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, he said.