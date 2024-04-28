CM changing goalposts, diverts attention from issues

Hyderabad: BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to walk the talk by taking the ensuing Lok Sabha elections as a referendum for the Congress party.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said that the Chief Minister claimed the Lok Sabha elections as a referendum and his party will win 14 Parliament seats.

Maheswar Reddy said that CM Revanth Reddy is playing mind games to divert people’s attention from the real issues. Until recently, CM Revanth created hype on BRS irregularities in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and replaced it bringing the new issue of phone tapping. Now, he has brought in throwing challenges to implementing the farm loan waiver scheme by August 15.

He accused the Chief Minister of changing goalposts and datelines to deliver on implementing six guarantees and about 400 and odd assures given in the Congress election manifesto. Besides, the assurances given announcing five declarations like BC, SC and farmers’ declarations.

“Initially, it was assured to implemernt Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver on December 9 and the same is now postponed to August 15. Deviating from the assurance to implement Six Guarantees within 100 days.” Now, the Chief Minister throws a challenge taking the name of BRS leader T Harish Rao on the farm loan waiver. In turn, Harish Rao responded to the same. The BJP leader said that this exposes that both the Congress and BRS have entered into an understanding to put up a new spectacle to divert peoples’ attention, he added.

Charging the chief minister is buying time and speaking lies and more interested in focusing on joinings and defections than the implementation of the assurances and bothering about the welfare of the people.