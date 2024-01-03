CM gives 36 months for officials to develop Musi Riverfront

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to develop the Musi Riverfront in the next 36 months. The officials were also asked to develop the Musi riverfront on 55 Km stretch in Hyderabad limits in the first phase.

The CM held a review on Musi riverfront development with HMDA officials at Nanakramguda office on Tuesday. Revanth Reddy suggested to the officials to select an iconic design which was suitable for people of all walks of life.

The design would provide all facilities like Amusement park, Waterfalls, Children water sports, street vendors, business area, shopping malls etc for the convenience of all sections. The officials have been asked to study the designs of such riverfront development projects taken up by other states and also in foreign countries. The officials have been asked to take necessary steps to start the related works within three months.

Measures would also be taken to divert rainwater into Musi to manage sudden floods.

Required measures to avoid any hurdles in the development of Musi riverfront was also discussed in the meeting. As part of Musi riverfront project, a tourism circuit would be designed by connecting the historical buildings - Charminar, Taramati Baradari and other tourist places situated along the Musi catchment areas. The CM asked the officials to prepare the plans to undertake this project in PPP mode. Secretary to Municipal Administration D Kishore, HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali, CM OSD Ajith Reddy and other officials participated in the review meeting.