CM KCR alerts officials, Beware of coronavirus spread from Andhra Pradesh districts

Hyderabad: TheTelangana government has a gut feeling that there is a threat of spread of coronavirus from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked the officials to be on alert and ensure that the villages bordering Kurnool and Guntur districts were effectively sealed.

As corona spread is very rampant in the neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh, KCR directed that special officers be appointed in the border districts to ensure that nobody enters the state or crosses over to the other side. If the movement of people is controlled then the spread of virus can be contained efectively, he said.

KCR also directed that the lockdown regulations under the GHMC limits be strictly imposed so that that it can soon move out of the tag of red zone. He asked the officials to focus more on Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts and quarantine the people found positive. He further said that senior police officers, IAS, medical and health officers be appointed as special officers so that Hyderabad could become corona-free city.