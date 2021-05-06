CM KCR appoints observers for Mayor election

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday appointed Ministers and other party leaders as observers for electing two Mayors, Deputy Mayors, five chairpersons and vice-chairpersons for which the election would take place on Friday (May 7).



According to the party leaders, for Khammam Municipal Corporation, Minister V Prashanth Reddy and party general secretary N Naresh Reddy will be the observers, for Warangal Municipal Corporation elections Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar; for Kothur Municipality Talasani Srinivas Yadav; for Nakrekal TRS general secretary T Ravinder Rao; for Siddipet former Karimnagar Mayor Ravinder Singh and Forest Development Corporation Chairman V Pratap Reddy; for Achampet Municipality Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy; and for Jadcherla Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy.

The party supervisors were asked to reach their assigned municipalities by Thursday evening and take up the election process with the names given in sealed cover. They have been asked to take up the election process of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson and deputy chairperson with discipline.