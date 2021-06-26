CM KCR assures to rescue loss-making Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Telangana Government proposed to rescue the loss making Metro Rail services in the city in the corona crisis. Chief Minister K Chadrashekar Rao on Friday instructed the CMO ( Chief Minister Office) officials to prepare a report on the losses incurred by the L and T company, which runs the metro rail services, and make recommendations to extend assistance to the agency .

The company delegation led by CEO and MD SN Submranyam met the CM at Pragati Bhavan here and discussed the challenges being faced in running the rail services for public transportation amid the second wave of corona pandemic. The company officials requested KCR to provide assistance from the government to overcome financial difficulties.

The CM responded positively and instructed the officials to take necessary measures.

He suggested the company to come out with innovative ideas to run the train services effectively. The CM also discussed linking the metro service with RTC buses to offer free travel to the passengers.