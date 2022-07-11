CM KCR attacking Modi for political reasons: BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Sunday said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was going overboard in attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi purely for political reasons.

In a statement issued here, the party's chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that unprovoked frontal attacks in frequent succession on the PM and the BJP was a clear indication of an early Assembly election in the State.

"The BJP, as the Opposition party in the State, has posed many questions to the CM many times and received zero response. Why should KCR be shocked, if the PM returns the favour? If KCR's questions were sincere and not politically driven, the PM would have certainly responded. Modi has answered more questions than what KCR has asked, from Parliament in last eight years," said Rao.

The BJP leader asked the CM three questions: "why are the State finances in a disarray if you are a great administrator? What's the reason for a revenue surplus State flip into a revenue deficit State under your leadership? How's it democratic and ethical for you to bait people's representatives all the way from corporator level to MLAs and MPs from other parties? Why's the duality in democratic ethics when you blame BJP?" said Rao, hoping that the CM responds quickly as much as he expects answers from the PM.