CM KCR birthday celebrations to be held in Jala Vihar: Talasani

Birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be celebrated at Jala Vihar, said minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The minister launched the three-dimensional documentary teaser of the Chief Minister's biography and said that a 30-minute special documentary of the CM will be screened on his birthday along with five special songs.

On the Chief Minister's birthday, a saree made of 2 kg gold will be presented to Balkampet Elamma. Besides, one crore saplings will be planted on the Chief Minister's birthday.

Further, welfare programmes and cultural events are being planned in different areas of the city by party activists.