CM KCR consoles family of Balka Suresh

Jagitial: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has on Wednesday paid homageto Government Chief Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Sumans' father, Balka Suresh, who passed away recently.

The Chief Minister visited the residence of Suman at Regunta village in Metpally mandal in the district. The CM garlanded the photo of late Suresh and paid floral tributes to him. He condoled the bereaved family members and said the TRS would stand by them. On the occasion the CM asked the District Collector G Ravi about the Covid situation in the district.

The Collector informed that the coronavirus positive cases have declined in the district after lockdown. SC Welfare Minister, Koppula Ishwar, Peddapelli MP Venkatesh Neta, Jagitial MLA Dr. M Sanjay Kumar, Korutla MLA Vidyasagar Rao, Choppadandi MLA Sanke Ravishankar, Ramagundam MLA Koruganti Chandrasekhar, Armor MLA Ashannagari Jeevan Reddy, Peddapelli MLA Dasari Manohar, senior TRS leader shajid khan and others were present.