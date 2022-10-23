CM KCR conspiring to encroach tribal lands: Eatala Rajender

Munugodu: Huzurabad MLA, BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is conspiring to encroach the lands of the tribals' who are fighting for survival by selling the fruits and firewood located in the lands in which they are in possession from their grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP camp office in Munugodu on Saturday, he alleged that the Central government released the ROFR GO in 2006 to demarcate the wastelands cultivated by the tribals but, CM KCR would not implement it, moreover, evacuating them by using police force.

The hope of increasing ST reservations to 10 per cent after the formation of Telangana was not realised, so far, in view of this, He stated that CM KCR has no right to ask votes from tribals in the wake of by-poll. He said that funds are not being given to MPTC, MPP and ZPTC to weaken local organisations in the State.

As many as 18 sarpanches committed suicide across the State, as they could not get the bills of the works they did with their money brought from money lenders on Interest, he informed. 14 people have committed suicide in the last six months due to unemployment, he added.

Debts have doubled, as CM KCR, who had promised to waive the farmers' loans four years ago, has not done so, he stressed.

He said that no family in the State is comfortable under the dictatorial rule of CM KCR and added that only the members of KCR's family and the leaders who are with him are comfortable.

TRS leaders are distributing Illegal money to win the elections, he alleged.

Press meets and speeches are being morphed and false propaganda is being done on social media by TRS, he emphasized and added that this kind of culture is not good and if it continues like this, TRS have to pay the price for wrongdoings.

TRS leaders are threatening that welfare schemes will be stopped if beneficiaries do not vote for TRS. He said all the welfare schemes will be continued as usual after BJP comes into power in the State.

He urged the people of Munugodu constituency to support Rajagopal Reddy to bloom lotus in Munugodu constituency.

BJP district president Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Veerelli Chandrasekhar and others were present.