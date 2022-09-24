CM KCR elated with State no.1 rank

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that Telangana securing the number one rank in the "Swachh Bharat Mission-Swachh Surveykshan Grameen" stands as testimony to the exemplary performance and transparent governance of the State government.

He stated that the State was achieving sustainable development and setting an example for others in the country.

Elated over the State winning 13 wards under various categories and securing the top position in the "Swachh Surveykshan Grameen", the CM said the State government would continue to work with the goal of building a green Telangana by achieving rural development through collective efforts.