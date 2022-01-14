CM KCR extends greetings to people on Sankranti

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on Sankranti. It is the auspicious time of sun entering 'Makar Rasi' and all the people should be blessed with happiness and prosperity.

The Chief Minister said that the a permanent wall has been set up in the agricultural sector with the help of crop investment assistance, various farmer welfare schemes and strengthening measures to develop the irrigation sector in the state.