CM KCR extends Sankranti greetings to people of Telugu States

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday extended Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma greetings to the people. He said the spirit and commitment with which revolutionary progress was achieved in the agricultural sector in Telangana, when extended to the entire farming community across the nation to make farming remunerative, would usher in a real change and pave way for development of the country.



The Chief Minister said Sankranti was celebrated by farmers to celebrate the occasion of getting harvested yields to the home and to thank the mother earth.

The measures taken up by the Telangana Government to support the agricultural sector had transformed barren lands into lush green fields in the villages, granaries were brimming with stocks, cattle and livestock population had improved manifold and the Sankranti festive ambience was pervading across the State, he said.

The progress achieved by Telangana in the agricultural sector was a role model to the entire nation. Telangana was the only State in the country that was according top priority for the welfare of farming community and spending crores for the development of agricultural sector, the Chief Minister said.

"Telangana has so far spent Rs.2,16,000 crore towards implementation of Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hour free power supply, construction of irrigation projects," Chandrashekhar Rao said, adding that this reflects the State Government's commitment towards welfare and development of farmers.

Due to the effective implementation of different programmes in the agricultural sector, the acreage which was 1.31 crore acres during the formation of the State, had now increased to 2.04 crore acres, he informed.

Agriculture, which was considered futile in the past, had now transformed into remunerative practice and a festival for farmers in Telangana, the Chief Minister said.

Farmers in the State were very confident about farming and were taking up cultivation with a sense of pride. The same confidence would be instilled among farmers across the nation, he said.

With the support and cooperation of people and coordinated efforts, there was a need to transform the agricultural sector in the country and initiate measures to usher in qualitative change, the Chief Minister stressed.

"All the people should celebrate Makara Sankranti with gaiety and all the households should prosper with wealth," he said.