CM KCR falls sick in New Delhi, CS Somesh Kumar rushes to national capital

New Delhi: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has reportedly fell sick in New Delhi. He is undergoing treatment at his residence at Tughlaq Road in Delhi. KCR ordered the officials to come to Delhi urgently.

A few days ago, KCR went to Uttar Pradesh to attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. From there he went to Delhi.

KCR is likely to stay at nation's capital for another two to three days. Hence, he asked the higher officials to meet him in Delhi. CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, I&PR Commissioner Aravind Kumar and other higher officials rushed to Delhi.

CM KCR is likely to discuss State related administrative issues with them. Also, he may ask the Centre about the funds for the Telangana State.

It came to know that KCR inspected the repair works of the building that was taken on lease for the TRS party. He checked the construction of new party building in Delhi.