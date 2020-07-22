CM KCR finalises Secretariat design

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the design of the new Secretariat complex which will reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of the Telangana culture.

He suggested several changes to the design mainly the exteriors of the six-floor building. Use of exotic plants in the landscape, construction of places of worship according to the religious beliefs were among the key suggestions made by the Chief Minister in the lengthy meeting held on Tuesday with the architects, Vaastu experts and engineers of the state Roads & Building department.

The use of high-quality marble and tiles and painting of walls with nature-friendly colours also discussed in the CM's meeting. Environmental-friendly and energy conserving material will be used in the entire structure.

The Chief Minister wanted the entire new Secretariat to be an administrative-friendly structure, providing comfort to officials in discharging their duties without any hurdles. He suggested separate waiting halls for VIPs, visitors and officials and dining halls in every floor.

KCR instructed the officials to take up construction of the new Secretariat taking into account administrative requirement. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials were present in the meeting.