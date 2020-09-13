CM KCR inspects Yadadri temple construction works

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday inspected the construction works at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. The CM inquired about the works completed so far in the temple.

The government has procured idols from Mahabalipuram which are being installed at the temple. Construction works of darshan, prasad complex, Shiv temple have been completed and works related to the construction of six-lane ring road near the temple are underway.

The temple has taken up the construction works of VVIP presidential suits, villas and others which have been inspected by the Chief Minister.

Before inspecting the works, the Chief Minister offered prayers to the deity and sought blessings from the temple priests. The Telangana government carrying out the renovation works at the temple to develop it as one of the top tourist places in India. The temple which is being renovated at a cost of Rs 600 crore. The works related to the temple and its surrounding is being developed by Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA).