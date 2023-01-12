CM KCR launched New Integrated district offices complex at Kothagudem

The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Integrated District Offices Complex at Yellandhu cross roads (Palvoncha village ) in Bhadradri -Kothagudem district. CM KCR allowed the District Collector Anudeep Durishetty to sit in the newly built Collectorate after offering him the bouquet.



Chief Minister KCR, who came to Kothagudem from Mahabubabad by helicopter, was warmly welcomed by district leaders and officials. Later, when he reached the collectorate premises, he received police salute.





CM Sri. KCR garu Inaugurating Integrated District Offices Complex at Bhadradri Kothagudem District#CMKCR pic.twitter.com/6Enmz2YEa1 — Latha (@LathaReddy704) January 12, 2023





Later, special pooja was performed in the office. Collector Anudeep was seated in a chair in the chamber and greeted him. CS Shanti Kumari, Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Vemula Prashant Reddy, MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vadiraju Ravichandra, MLCs Tatha Madhu, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, BRS MLAs of the erstwhile Khammam district participated in the programme.