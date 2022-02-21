CM KCR lays foundation stones for irrigation projects in Sangareddy

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday laid foundation stone for Sangameshwara and Basaweshwara irrigation projects that are to be constructed over Singur dam in Sangareddy district. The CM reached Narayankhed from Hyderabad through helicopter.



Rao took part in the puja ceremony and laid the foundation stone. Minister Harish Rao, MLAs and other public representatives were present.

Once completed, the project provides irrigation water to a total of 3.84 lakh acres of lands i.e. 57,000 acres in Sangareddy, 1.06 lakh acres in Zaheerabad, 56,000 acres in Andhole, 1.65 lakh acres in Narayankhed assembly constituencies. The survey for the construction of projects has been completed and the permission was accorded to the detailed project reports (DPR) prepared by the irrigation department. The officials planned to lift 8 tmcs of water from Singur to provide irrigation water.

Meanwhile, the process of land acquisition is being done for the constructions of canals, pump house and balancing reservoir.

Around Rs 4,427 crores will be spent by the state government. The Basaweshwara project will be constructed at Borancha near Manur mandal of Narayankhed district while Sangameshwara project will be constructed at Aidulapur of Raikhode mandal of Andhole assembly constituency.

The two projects is said to irrigate 231 villages of 12 mandals in Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Andhole constituencies. With the Basaweshwara project, around 166 villages in eight mandals of Narayankhed and Andhole constituencies will be provided with irrigation water.