CM KCR leaves for Tamil Nadu with his family

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Tamil Nadu along with his family for a two-day visit. The Chief Minister and family boarded a special flight at Begumpet airport.

After arriving at Tiruchirapalli, the CM will offer prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and will halt at Chennai for night stay. He is likely to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin tomorrow.

It is known that the state government is acting against the centre's policies and is likely to work with all regional parties across the country to build pressure on the central government on the issues like rice procurement and announce decision on support price for crops.