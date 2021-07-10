CM KCR likely to visit Vasalamarri today

Yadadri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to visit his adopted village Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal in the district on Saturday (July 10) and will take part in Palle Pragathi programme and address the villagers in gram sabha. The district authorities have made necessary arrangements for the CM's visit.

It should be reminded here that the CM announced that he will visit the village again during his visit in June. The CM had announced that the government will provide all support for the development of Vasalamarri village in all aspects at a meeting held during his first visit to the village and said development will be possible if all the villagers work collectively.

Its learnt that CM KCR may tour in Dalit Colony in the village and will interact with them to know their problems.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy is monitoring the arrangements, while under the guidance of DCP Narayana Reddy, cops were carrying out checking with dog squads. But the district administration is yet to confirm CM KCR's tour to Vasalamarri.