Live
- Center held high-level meeting to discuss Corona new variants
- One thing I want in this team is to make sure everyone is okay to bat anywhere, says Rohit Sharma
- 18-yr-old Praggnanandhaa enters chess World Cup final, books seat in Candidates
- ‘Bat Kandur’: Bakery that connects Kashmir’s present with past
- Detentions Follow 'Fake' Letter Scandal CID Holds Mysuru Agriculture Officials Responsible
- DCW issues notice to police, Delhi government over minor sexual assault
- CCB Sting Operation: Drug Peddlar held with narcotics
- State adds 4.76 lakh young voters total voters now stand at 3.06 cr
- Enforcement Directorate seizes jewellery, gold in bank fraud case against Transstroy India Limited, directors
- National Investigation Agency arrests fourth accused in ISIS Jabalpur module conspiracy case
Just In
CM KCR meets High Court Chief Justice
Highlights
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao met Chief Justice of Telangana State High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe here on Monday.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Chief Justice of Telangana State High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe here on Monday.
KCR and Justice Alok Aadhe discussed the creation of infrastructure in the courts and related issues in the meeting held at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Center (MCRHRDI).
High Court Judges Justice Shyam Koshy, Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shawali, Justice Vinod Kumar, State Government Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CM Principal Secretary Narsing Rao, High Court Registrar General Tirumaladevi, Law Secretary Tirupati, and other senior government officials participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS