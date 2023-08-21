CM KCR meets High Court Chief Justice

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met Chief Justice of Telangana State High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe here on Monday.

KCR and Justice Alok Aadhe discussed the creation of infrastructure in the courts and related issues in the meeting held at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Center (MCRHRDI).

High Court Judges Justice Shyam Koshy, Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shawali, Justice Vinod Kumar, State Government Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CM Principal Secretary Narsing Rao, High Court Registrar General Tirumaladevi, Law Secretary Tirupati, and other senior government officials participated.