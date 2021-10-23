CM KCR pays rich tributes to Komaram Bheem

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the government was committed to development and welfare of the adivasis and tribals in the State. He paid rich tributes to Komaram Bheem on his Jayanthi and informed that a building was ready in the city.

"Telangana got statehood as it followed ideals of Komaram Bheem, who fought for self-rule and development of people in rural areas.

Komaram Bheem fought and sacrificed his life for 'Jal, Jangal and Jameen' for people. The State goes on the same path and offers welfare programmes. We developed several tribal hamlets (lambada thandas) into village panchayats for self-rule and development programmes are on", the CM claimed.



He said "Our government implements several programmes for tribals and adivasis' development. The government is inspired by Komaram Bheem ideals. Such programmes will be continued with cooperation of people.

The government conducts Komaram Bheem Jayanthi and built a memorial at his birthplace Jode Ghat in the erstwhile Adilabad district.