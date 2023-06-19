  • Menu
CM KCR plants Maha Gani plant as part of Harita Haram

Reaches Tummaluru village of Rangareddy district and examines the photo exhibition organised

Rangareddy: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday reached Tummaluru village of Rangareddy district to participate in Harita Haram programme.

As a part of Harita Haram programme he examined the photo exhibition organised in Tummalur village.

Later, he planted Maha Gani plant in Tummalur as part of the programme.

