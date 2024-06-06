Rahul Gandhi Calls For Joint Parliamentary Probe Into Alleged Stock Market Scam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into what he describes as the "largest stock market scam." During a press briefing, Gandhi questioned why the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister were offering investment advice to the five crore families invested in the stock market, suggesting it wasn't their role. He also raised concerns about both leaders giving interviews to the same media outlet owned by a business group under SEBI investigation for stock manipulation.

Gandhi further questioned the alleged connection between the BJP, fake exit pollsters, and foreign investors who profited significantly just before the exit poll announcements, seemingly at the expense of five crore salaried individuals. Urging for a JPC investigation, Gandhi asserted his belief that this situation constitutes a scam, where someone has gained substantial profits at the expense of Indian retail investors, with tacit indications from top government officials to buy into the market.

Quoting ANI, Gandhi reiterated his demand for a JPC investigation, citing instances where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had predicted a surge in the stock market after the Lok Sabha election results, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had advised buying before June 4, seemingly based on their access to actual election data. Gandhi emphasized that this issue goes beyond the Adani controversy, accusing top government officials of providing investment advice based on privileged information.