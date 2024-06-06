  • Menu
MP-elect Engineer Rashid moves court for interim bail
New Delhi/Srinagar: Following his victory in Lok Sabha elections from J&K's Baramulla, former MLA Engineer Rashid on Thursday approached Delhi's Patiala House Courts for interim bail to take oath as a Member of Parliament.

After hearing the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Courts, Chander Jeet Singh sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on his interim bail application and fixed the next hearing for Friday.

Engineer Rashid, presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after he was detained in a terror funding case by the NIA in 2019, defeated National Conference Vice President and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from Baramulla by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. Sajad Gani Lone of the People’s Conference finished third.

