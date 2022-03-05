CM KCR returns to Hyderabad after Delhi tour

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Friday night after his four-day visit to Delhi. The CM left for Delhi on Monday and held talks with many political and other eminent personalities during his stay. He also met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and BKP leader Rakesh Tikait where he discussed on the formation of anti-BJP federal front at centre.

Earlier, the Chandrasekhar Rao also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders.

On Friday, the CM visited Jharkhand's capital Ranchi where he handed over Rs 10 lakh cheque to the kin of people who martyred in Galwan valley skirmish in 2020 along with the state CM Hemant Soren. Rao is said to have stressed on the change of leadership in the country. The Jharkhand CM is also learned to have shared similar kind of thoughts with Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to the sources, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may plan another tour to meet the anti-BJP religion parties in other states after the budget session of the state which will commence from Monday.