CM KCR returns to Pragati Bhavan after testing COVID-19 negative

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Highlights

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday returned to Pragati Bhavan 20 days after testing positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday returned to Pragati Bhavan 20 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The CM who was found to be infected after taking part in the public meeting on April 14 had gone to his farm house in Erravalli where he underwent treatment. The CM isolated himself on the doctor's advice.

On Tuesday, an announcement was made by the Chief Minister's office that the Chief Minister has tested negative for COVID-19.

The CM is said to have shifted his focus on checking the virus spread after taking health and family care portfolio. It is learned that the Chief Minister will soon review the COVID-19 situation, treatment and vaccination drive in the state.

