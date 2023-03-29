CM KCR sanctioned `1 crore for Sri Sitarama's Kalyanam, says Minister Puvvada

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister's special fund for the organisation of Sri Sitaram's Kalyan Mahotsava to be held in Bhadrachalam on March 30, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Tuesday.

He said that this decision was taken by CM KCR to maintain Bhadrachala Devasthanam due to the loss of income for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Puvvada said that the CM has ordered to organise Sitaram's marriage mahotsavam on a grand scale. He informed that all arrangements are in place for conducting the event in a peaceful and traditional manner. Ajay conveyed special thanks to CM KCR on behalf of devotees of Lord Rama for sanctioned Rs1 cr for the event.