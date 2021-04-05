CM KCR seeks experts' advice over simultaneous polls

Hyderabad: With the talk of 'One Nation One Election' gaining momentum among political circles at national level, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao has begun informal deliberations with selected senior leaders of his party and also Constitutional experts to ascertain the possible impact of simultaneous elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha on national politics in general, and Telangana political system in particular.



Rao, who is always ahead of other party leaders in preparing strategies on different national issues and also decisions taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government, is keen on preparing a 'political document on 'One Nation One Election' and discuss the issue with other like-minded party leaders to safeguard his party's winning fortunes in the coming elections.

The poll outcome in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala is likely to finalise the Centre's move on One Nation One Election. Meanwhile, party leaders said that the BJP was confident of winning majority of States and the Union government was already taking proactive steps towards bringing constitutional amendments in favour of simultaneous election to all State assemblies and Lok Sabha. The Election Commission of India already expressed its readiness to the conduct of single phase polls for all legislative bodies. Law Commission had initiated official process to arrive at consensus among all constitutional bodies on the Centre's plan to introduce new poll system in the country.

The pink party leaders said that Chandrashekar Rao held first round of discussion with senior leaders like K Keshava Rao, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar etc on the Centre's proposal.

"The party leaders raised strong doubts over the conduct of election at one go to all State assemblies and the Lower House of the Parliament. The available workforce for the conduct of simultaneous polls in a peaceful manner is a big challenge before the States as well as the Union government," the TRS leaders said.

Further, the TRS leadership did not rule out huge manipulation of poll results if the country goes for election in a single phase. Party sources said that the TRS chief was curious to know about the developments taking place on the conduct of election in a new pattern and interacting with the experts. A few retired Election Commission officials were requested to furnish the details of the conduct of simultaneous polls in other countries.

Sources said that the pink party chief is likely to hold a meeting soon with some other party leaders on the new election system before the Centre invites suggestions from all State governments.