CM KCR striving to fulfil long-felt need of farmers in Telangana: Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Kamareddy: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hopes that the Chief Minister's goal of stabilising irrigation for two-season crops for farmers in Telangana will be implemented soon.

Srinivas Reddy and State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashantha Reddy released water from the Nizamsagar project for monsoon crops on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the Chief Minister is committed to do justice to the farmers by providing irrigation water to one crore and fifty lakh acres in the State.

He reminded the farmers that the Nizamsagar project, the world's first major irrigation project, had been neglected by the colonial rulers of Andhra Pradesh and had reached a stage where it could not meet the irrigation needs of the farmers.

He lamented that the Manjira River catchment area had not been conserved by past rulers until 2014 when the Nizamsagar silt was not even removed. He said farmers were not using water satisfactorily for the first crop as the flow of water to Nizamsagar was cut off due to lack of rainfall and illegal construction by the upper states on the Manjira River.

1.5 TMC water has been provided to the Nizamsagar project through Kaleswaram Lift, water due to the influx of water, the water is now along with 7.4 TMC stored in Nizamsagar, he added. He said the irrigation problem was solved with the idea of Chief Minister.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashantha Reddy said it was a great idea to provide irrigation water in July. He said this was possible by adding 1.5 TMC of water to Nizamsagar through a lift from Kaleswaram project.

On the occasion, Jukkal legislator Hanumanthu Shinde said that Rs 20 lakh would be sanctioned for the construction of CC roads to Hassan Palli village in Nizamsagar mandal at his request. The Speaker and the Minister planted saplings in Hassanpalli village as part of Palle Pragathi.

MPs BB Patil, Zilla Parishad chairman Dafedar Shobha Raju, district collector Dr A Sarath, Jukkal legislator Hanumant Shinde, district Raithu samanvaya committee president Anjireddy, Nizamsagar project chief engineer Srinivasa Rao, public representatives and officials were present.