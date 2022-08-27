CM KCR to chair meeting with farmers' leaders from 26 States

Hyderabad: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday likely to chair a meeting with National Farmers Unions leaders from 26 States at Pragathi Bhavan on the current situation in the agricultural sector in the country, besides measures taken by the State government in development of irrigation, agricultural and power sectors.

The leaders from other States are already at the Pragathi Bhavan. After breakfast, the leaders will watch a documentary on the progress achieved by Telangana in agriculture, irrigation and other sectors.

This will be followed with a conference under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

During the conference, the Chief Minister would discuss the current situation of agricultural sector in the country. He would also discuss the developmental measures being implemented by Telangana Government in agriculture, irrigation and power sectors.

Special focus would be laid on the implementation of farmer welfare programmes in the State and progress of other agricultural and allied projects.

The Chief Minister would also have lunch with the leaders of the national farmers' associations. The meeting would continue after lunch.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Jharkhand and others States had visited Mallanna Sagar project in Siddipet as part of their three- day study tour to Kaleshwaram project and agricultural reforms in Telangana.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had briefed that the World's Largest lift irrigation project was completed within a short span 3.5 years.

The farmers hailed the Telangana Government's commitment in constructing a project at height of 557 metres and facilitating sufficient supply of water to the farming community and drinking water to households.

A few farmers from Karnataka said save for a few leaders like former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, not many had strived for the welfare of farming community. Chief Minister's vision in constructing Kaleshwaram project and spurring agricultural growth was unmatched, they said.

Himansh Sonuwal Chauhan, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh appreciated Telangana Government's Rythu Bandhu input subsidy scheme of extending Rs.10000 financial assistance per acre per annum for farmers. Though, Central Government was implementing similar scheme, there were many regulations. But here in Telangana, there were no such problems, he said, adding "Rythu Bima is another scheme, which speaks volumes about Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's vision for farmers welfare".