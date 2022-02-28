CM KCR to hold high-level meeting on budget dates today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a high-level meeting on the conduct of budget sessions in the state. The CM is likely to confirm the dates to present the budget in the legislative assembly.



The meeting will be attended by cabinet ministers and higher officials.

In the view of opening of the renovated Yadadri temple on March 28. The budget sessions are expected to be concluded ahead of the 'Maha Kumba Samprokshana' at the temple.

Earlier, the Chief Minister told the media that the budget sessions will be held for 12 days. The CM is likely to decide the date for the budget presentation and also direct the officials on it. After finalizing the annual budget dates, the government will send the report to the governor for approval.