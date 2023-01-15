CM KCR to inaugurate new Secretariat on February 17 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the New Secretariat Building on his birthday i.e on February 17. The new iconic building costing about Rs 700 cr is getting finishing touches according to Chief Minister's Office.



It is to mention here that the State government was keen on inaugurating the new Secretariat building during Sankranthi or at the most by the end of January but now the decision was postponed after the works of the Secretariat was not completed. According to officials, about 90 per cent of the works in all wings of the new complex are over and the remaining 10 per cent would be completed.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who has been monitoring the progress of the construction of the new Secretariat, visited the premises on November 17 and reviewed the status of the works with Roads and Buildings (R&B) officials.

The officials informed the CM that the work on the construction of domes and some blocks were under progress. The dome works will be completed in a week or 10 days and the interior works will be taken up thereafter in all blocks in the seven-floor building.

Soon after the completion of the works, the R and B department will hand over the building to the GAD (General Administration Department - Political) which will finalize the office rooms to be allotted to the ministers and secretaries. According to R&B Minister V Prashant Reddy, works on vehicle parking zones were in progress and may take some more time to become operational. In the meantime, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao also hinted that the new Secretariat will be operational in a couple of months on his social media handles.

