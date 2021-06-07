CM KCR to launch 2BHK in Dubbaka next month: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday directed that the two-bedroom housing work in the Dubbaka segment should be completed as planned. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate 2BHK in Dubbaka before July 10. Rao held a review meeting at Sidhipet collectorate with officials.

TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Raghunandan Rao, Collector Venkatram Reddy and officials attended. The minister announced that the government will provide Rs 3 crore for basic facilities for the two-bedroom housing colonies.

Rao asked officials to complete the work at the earliest. The funds are to be spent for construction of drainage lanes, roads, power supply , drinking water. He said the government was spending funds for 2BHK housing facility enabling the poor to lead respectful lives.

"It is the dream of CM to ensure that the poor get housing facility free" The minister stated that the government was completing canals to ensure irrigation and more agriculture production. Farmers should come forward for construction of distributory canals to get the Kaleshwaram waters.

He said land acquisition should be completed with cooperation of farmers, who will get compensation. Leaders of all other parties have to extend support for this.