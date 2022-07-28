CM KCR to open police Command Control Centre on August 4

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the iconic 'Integrated Command and Control Centre', which has been equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, on August 4. The control centre will be connected with a network of over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the State.



Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, accompanied by DGP M Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand, visited the command control centre and reviewed the works. The minister instructed the contract agency to complete the works before August 4 and get ready for the inauguration of the facility, first of its kind in the country. The centre will help network the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof.

A dry run has already been made with the departments concerned like R&B, GHMC, Transco and other agencies recently for the inauguration.

The centre has four towers, including the Ornamental tower and two tallest buildings with 15 and 20 stories. The centre has an area of 5.5 lakh square feet. The Chief Minister had laid the foundation stone for the project in November 2015.