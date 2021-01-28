Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Shobha Rao accompanied by her daughter and MLC K Kavitha left for Varanasi on a two day spiritual trip on Thursday.

On the first day of her visit, the KCR family will visit Assi Ghat, from where they'll head towards Dashashwamedh Ghat via a boat ride along with the locals of Varanasi. In the evening, they will participate in Ganga Aarti and perform the rituals that follow.

Later, in the evening they will visit Sankatmochan Temple, where KCR family will offer prayers and perform the Vastra Arpan ritual. This will be followed by a meeting with the Head priest of Sankatmochan temple Mahant Shri Dr. Vishambhar Nath Mishra.