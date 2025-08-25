CM offers to help improve cinema staffers’ working conditions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that he is ready to hold talks with cinema workers to improve working conditions in the film industry. The Chief Minister held a meeting with film producers and directors at his residence on Sunday. The demands of cinema workers who went on strike recently, challenges facing the industry and the measures required from the government to promote the film industry at the international level were among the subjects discussed in the meeting.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the working environment in the film industry should be improved and for this the government is ready to support the film industry. The Chief Minister said that he took the initiative to see that film workers call off their strike during the recent crisis in the industry.

Revanth Reddy suggested that a corpus be set up for improving skills in various domains in the film industry. The Chief Minister said he is ready to take steps for film training in the Young India Skill University.

Since the Telugu film industry has already reached international level, the Chief Minister said that reforms in film production and working conditions in the film industry is the need of the hour.

Appealing to the film producers to consider the workers’ demands with compassion, the Chief Minister asserted that a new policy should be brought into force involving film producers, workers, and the government. The government is also ready to safeguard the interests of film workers and producers, he said.

“Let us write a new chapter by taking into consideration the needs of film industry”, the Chief Minister said, warning that the government will not tolerate “a few controlling the systems in the industry”. Everyone must work in tune with the law. Stating that he will maintain neutrality in the affairs of the film industry, Revanth Reddy said that more and more Telugu films should be produced in Telangana as Hyderabad has already emerged as a hub of international film production. The government’s aim is to promote Telugu film industry at the international level, the Chief Minister said.

CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju were present. Producers Allu Aravind, D. Suresh Babu, Gemini Kiran, Sravanthi Ravikishore, Naveen, Vamsi, Bapineedu, DVV Danayya, Vamsi, Gopi, Cherukuri Sudhakar, Sahu, Abhishek Agarwal, Vishwa Prasad, Anil Sunkara, Sarath Marar, NV Prasad, Escan, Radhamohan, Damu and Directors Trivikram Srinivas, Boyapati Srinivas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vamsi Paidipally, Anil Ravipudi and Venky Kudumula were present.