CM recalls Phule’s contributions on his 198th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honoured the memory of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, acknowledging his sacrifices and significant contributions to the country on the occasion of his 198th birth anniversary on Thursday.

He remarked that Phule, beginning as an ordinary individual and evolving into a prominent social activist, serves as an exemplary figure for all. The CM reminisced about how Phule, a stalwart in combating caste discrimination, remains an inspiration for generations to come. He offered heartfelt homage to the revered Phule for his unwavering commitment to equality and the eradication of societal discrimination throughout his lifetime. Revanth highlighted that Phule's chosen path for the advancement of backward classes and Dalits serves as a beacon of inspiration for those dedicated to societal welfare. He mentioned that on the inaugural day of the new State government, Pragati Bhavan was renamed Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan. Furthermore, the government has introduced several initiatives aimed at empowering women. Among these, free bus travel for women and gas cylinders priced at Rs 500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme have already been implemented as part of the six guarantees, the CM stated.