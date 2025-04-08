CM Revanth, Bhatti to attend 2-day AICC meet in Ahmedabad from today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with AICC members will be attending the two-day Congress party’s national convention being held on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad. They are amongst the 44 leaders who were invited by AICC to attend the crucial party meeting in Gujarat’s capital.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will be leaving in the morning and will remain in Ahmedabad for two days. Amongst those who will attend from the State include CWC member Damodar Rajanarsimha, AICC special invitee Ch Vamsichand Reddy and PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Around 1,700 people from across the country, mostly AICC members, will be attending this key meeting being held at Sardar Patel Memorial on the banks of Sabarmati River. The key areas which are likely to be discussed include strengthening of the party across different States and strategies to be adopted in Assembly polls in Bihar and Tamil Nadu. The other important issues likely to be discussed include strengthening of the organisation starting from the district level. The party will be passing a resolution on political, organisational, economical, social and international issues during this two-day meeting.