CM Revanth enquires about safety of students in Kyrgyzstan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy enquired about the Telangana students staying in Kyrgyzstan, in wake of the escalation of violence in Bishkek, the nation’s capital.

The higher officials after getting information on safety of the Indian nationals from Indian Ambassador Arun Kumar Chatterjee briefed the CM on the present situation. Arun Kumar informed the officials in Telangana that all the students were safe and assured to provide all the needed help in case of emergency through the embassy's helpline. The Ambassador also informed that it was the peak time of examinations and students were gearing up for exams in this Central Asian country. The Embassy informed the Telangana officials that none from the State were seriously injured in the incidents which broke out in the national capital and none were hospitalised. The embassy termed most of the social media posts which were under circulation as fake.

Earlier during the day, former Finance minister T Harish Rao expressed concern and urged the CM to initiate immediate measures for the safety of the students in Kyrgyzstan. “My deep concern regarding the recent violent incidents targeting Indian students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, is growing. Several Indian students have been injured. The situation has rapidly deteriorated, with locals targeting foreign students, including those from India. I urgently call on the Chief Minister of Telangana, Government of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the Indian Embassy in Bishkek to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Telangana students and implement effective measures swiftly. The severity of the situation demands robust intervention to prevent further harm and to reassure the families of the students about their safety,” he posted on X.

The AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP also urged the government to intervene, as students were facing hardships. “Some locals in #Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students. A student reached out to me saying that they have not eaten for the last five days. Please take strong steps to protect our people there. Arrangements must be made for their return if the situation does not improve,” posted Asad on X while tagging the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.