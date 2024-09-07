  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

CM Revanth extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday. He wished that...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday. He wished that people celebrate the festival with gaiety and fill the spiritual atmosphere at the decorated Ganesh pandals during the festivities.

The CM ordered the officials to be on high alert and ensure the smooth run of vehicles without traffic problems in Hyderabad and all district headquarters during the Ganesh celebrations. The police officials have been asked to take adequate precautions at the crowded pandals. CM Revanth already announced that the government will provide free electricity to the Ganesh pandals this year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick