CM Revanth extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi on Friday. He wished that people celebrate the festival with gaiety and fill the spiritual atmosphere at the decorated Ganesh pandals during the festivities.
The CM ordered the officials to be on high alert and ensure the smooth run of vehicles without traffic problems in Hyderabad and all district headquarters during the Ganesh celebrations. The police officials have been asked to take adequate precautions at the crowded pandals. CM Revanth already announced that the government will provide free electricity to the Ganesh pandals this year.
