Live
- Hamas financier killed in airstrike, says IDF
- Google Maps to bring 'fuel-efficient routing' feature to help Indian users save fuel
- Delhi HC orders ED to disclose information on sexual harassment case under RTI Act
- HPS inspired students to achieve excellence: President
- TMC distancing itself from Mallick as name from forest dept invitation dropped
- SC grants interim protection to varsity officials booked by UP Police in a religious conversion case
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- Redmi Note 13 Pro+ details officially released; India launch on January 4
Just In
CM Revanth for Delhi today
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will now focus on MLC elections and nominated posts. He would be going to Delhi on Tuesday morning and will...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will now focus on MLC elections and nominated posts. He would be going to Delhi on Tuesday morning and will hold detailed consultations with the party high command on various issues. According to sources, Revanth will also discuss the strategies the party needs to adopt with regard to the Lok Sabha elections.
He will brief the party leadership on the activities of the government since it came to power. The Chief Minister will also discuss the issues that should be highlighted during the Lok Sabha poll campaign so that the party can sustain the victory trail. Revanth is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had sought the appointment of the Prime Minister.
If he gets an appointment from the PMO, it would be his first meeting with the PM after becoming the Chief Minister. Since the Assembly is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Revanth would return to Hyderabad by Tuesday night.