CM Revanth for Delhi today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will now focus on MLC elections and nominated posts. He would be going to Delhi on Tuesday morning and will hold detailed consultations with the party high command on various issues. According to sources, Revanth will also discuss the strategies the party needs to adopt with regard to the Lok Sabha elections.

He will brief the party leadership on the activities of the government since it came to power. The Chief Minister will also discuss the issues that should be highlighted during the Lok Sabha poll campaign so that the party can sustain the victory trail. Revanth is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had sought the appointment of the Prime Minister.

If he gets an appointment from the PMO, it would be his first meeting with the PM after becoming the Chief Minister. Since the Assembly is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Revanth would return to Hyderabad by Tuesday night.