CM Revanth helps cancer patient

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has shown his generosity yet again by extending help to a cancer patient, Mohammed Adil Ahmed, whom he could not meet during his visit to Warangal.

The CM directed the CMO officials to provide immediate medical assistance to the cancer patient. On his instructions, CM OSD Vemula Srinivasulu spoke to the boy's family over the phone.

A LOC of Rs one lakh was already granted for Adil Ahmed’s treatment at Basava Tarakam Cancer Hospital a month ago. Srinivasulu inquired about Adil Ahmed's health condition and assured the poor family members that the required assistance would be provided under the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).