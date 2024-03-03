CM Revanth Reddy anguished over malnutrition among women, children in TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a slew of measures for the welfare of women, child, differently-abled and transgenders on Saturday.

The CM directed the officials to take strict measures to provide proper nutritious food to pregnant women and infants in the Anganwadi centers.

NHFS ( National Family Health Survey) revealed the alarming situation that pregnant women, infants and children are falling sick due to malnutrition and anemia. The Chief Minister said that dropping health standards was not a good sign and suggested to the authorities to monitor whether the nutritional food is being delivered to the actual beneficiaries through the Anganwadi centers regularly.

Biometrics for pregnant women, infants and children and CC cameras would be installed at the centers. Biometric systems will be set up in all the 35,000 Anganwadi centers in the state. Mobile Anganwadi centers would be launched in GHMC limits on a pilot project soon. Permanent anganwadi buildings will also be constructed. All the Anganwadi centers would be specially designed with pictures and attractive colors to promote mother and child welfare.

Implementation of reservation in education and job opportunities to the differently-abled will also come into the force. The CM instructed the officials to provide medical treatment to transgenders in all the teaching hospitals connected with the medical colleges. A special policy will be brought into force to ensure that all the government schemes are applicable to them and provide equal opportunities to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes.