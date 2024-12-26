CM Revanth Reddy Announces Ban on Benefit Shows, Urges Tollywood to Prioritize Social Responsibility

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a ban on benefit shows in the Telugu film industry, stressing that the government will no longer permit such promotions due to concerns over public safety. The decision follows the tragic stampede incident at the Sandhya Theater during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where a woman lost her life and her son was critically injured.

The announcement came during a meeting held on Thursday at the Police Command and Control Room in Banjara Hills. The meeting was attended by a group of 36 industry leaders, including prominent figures such as producer Dil Raju, Allu Arvind, actors Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, filmmakers K. Raghavendra Rao, Trivikram, Harish Shankar, and others. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and senior officials including Home Secretary Ravi Gupta and Director General of Police Jitender also participated.

Dil Raju, who led the meeting on behalf of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation, confirmed that the discussions focused on various concerns in the film industry, particularly after the stampede tragedy. During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that benefit shows would no longer be allowed, stressing the importance of managing large crowds and ensuring safety during film promotions.

The Chief Minister emphasized that celebrities are responsible for managing their fanbase and ensuring safety at events. He assured the film industry that the government would continue to support it, but only if the industry takes greater responsibility in maintaining law and order during promotions.

Responding to the tragic incident, CM Revanth Reddy assured that the government would take all necessary measures to prevent such events in the future. He also called for stricter safety protocols at film-related events.

The meeting also addressed other matters of importance. The Chief Minister urged the film industry to take an active role in promoting social causes such as drug prevention and women’s safety. He also encouraged the industry to collaborate with the government in promoting Temple Tourism and Eco-Tourism in Telangana to boost the state’s tourism sector. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the film industry to help attract investment to the state.

Film industry representatives shared their views on the future of Tollywood. Veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao expressed his support for the government’s initiative and welcomed Dil Raju’s appointment as Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC). He also suggested that Telangana should host an International Film Festival to raise the state’s profile as a global film hub.

Actor Nagarjuna proposed the creation of world-class studio facilities in Hyderabad, enabling the film industry to compete globally. He expressed his vision of making Hyderabad the cinema capital of the world with the government’s support.

Murali Mohan discussed the increasing competition in the film industry and the growing significance of promotions in this competitive environment. He also expressed sorrow over the Sandhya Theater incident and stressed the need for improved safety measures at events.





Shyam Prasad, another leader in the industry, emphasized the need to elevate Hyderabad to the status of a premier international film destination. Daggubati Suresh Babu reflected on the film industry’s shift from Chennai to Hyderabad with government assistance and stressed the importance of making the city a central hub for global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

Trivikram Srinivas acknowledged the contributions of influential figures like Marri Chenna Reddy and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in establishing Hyderabad as a prominent film city and highlighted their roles in the city’s growth.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both the government and the film industry leaders committed to working together on urgent issues while ensuring the continued development of Tollywood. Both parties agreed on the importance of prioritizing public safety and social responsibility to foster the sector’s growth.

To show the support for the family of the victim in the stampede incident, Allu Arjun, Mythri Movies, and director Sukumar donated Rs 2 crore to the family of Revati, who lost her life in the tragedy. Allu Arvind, the producer and father of Allu Arjun, personally presented the cheque to Dil Raju, who vowed to ensure the money would be used to secure the future of Revati’s son, Sri Tej, who is still recovering from critical injuries.

