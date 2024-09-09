  • Menu
CM Revanth Reddy Appeals for Support to Aid Telangana Flood Victims

Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on everyone to extend their support to help flood victims in the state.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called on everyone to extend their support to help flood victims in the state. He urged non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporate companies, and prominent individuals from various fields to come forward and contribute.

"Provide as much help as you can to support the flood victims. This is the time to show humanity," the Chief Minister emphasized, highlighting the importance of collective effort in relief measures.

Donations to the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) can be made through online banking, cheques, demand drafts (DDs), or by scanning the QR code using UPI payment apps. Corporate entities looking to contribute under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives can use the second QR code provided for payments.

