CM Revanth Reddy Attends ISB Leadership Summit 2024

Hyderabad: Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy participated in the prestigious ISB Leadership Summit 2024 held at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. This annual summit brings together influential leaders, industry experts, and thought leaders to discuss emerging trends in business, leadership, and governance.

During the event, CM Revanth emphasized the importance of effective leadership in driving economic growth and fostering innovation in the state. He shared insights on various initiatives taken by the government to promote entrepreneurship and support the business ecosystem in Telangana.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy participates in ISB Leadership Summit -2024 at ISB Gachibowli,Hyderabad https://t.co/imdMBwMsQw — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 20, 2024

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of educational institutions like ISB in shaping future leaders who can contribute to the state’s development. He encouraged young entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders to seize opportunities and work towards building a resilient and dynamic economy.

The summit featured a series of discussions and panel sessions led by prominent figures from various sectors, providing attendees with valuable perspectives on leadership challenges and strategies. CM Revanth’s presence at the summit underscored the government’s commitment to engaging with the business community and promoting sustainable growth in Telangana.

As the event concluded, the Chief Minister reiterated his government’s dedication to fostering a conducive environment for businesses and empowering the youth to take on leadership roles in the future.