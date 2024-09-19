CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to play a crucial role in Telangana’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Speaking at the unveiling of the newly designed MSME Policy-2024, he emphasised the importance of MSMEs in achieving this economic milestone.

The new MSME policy focuses on:

1. Land Development: Providing well-developed and accessible land for MSMEs.

2. Loan Facilitation: Simplifying access to loans for MSMEs.

3. Raw Materials: Ensuring the availability of essential raw materials.

4. Business Awareness: Enhancing understanding of business practices.

5. New Technology: Providing access to modern technologies.

6. Market Expansion: Improving and expanding market opportunities for businesses.

Through this policy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy aims to offer better facilities, support, and opportunities to MSMEs, thereby contributing significantly to the state’s economic growth.