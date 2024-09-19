Live
- IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin and Jadeja Lead Fightback for India at Tea
- ABVP stages protest against toddler’s rape in Bhopal school
- Choreographer Jani Master Arrested in Goa, Faces Extradition to Hyderabad
- CM Nitish Kumar condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly
- Nimmala Ramanaidu reviews on action plan for Budameru Expansion
- Former Sri Lankan player and Victoria’s team coach Dulip Samaraweera banned from coaching for 20 years in Australia
- CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
- Explosion of communication devices in Lebanon unacceptable: UN human rights chief
- YouTube Introduces AI Model Veo to Transform Shorts with 6-Second Clips
- Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth: Is a Reconciliation in the Works?
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Calls for MSME Partnership to Achieve $1 Trillion Economy Goal
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to play a crucial role in Telangana’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has called for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to play a crucial role in Telangana’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy. Speaking at the unveiling of the newly designed MSME Policy-2024, he emphasised the importance of MSMEs in achieving this economic milestone.
The new MSME policy focuses on:
1. Land Development: Providing well-developed and accessible land for MSMEs.
2. Loan Facilitation: Simplifying access to loans for MSMEs.
3. Raw Materials: Ensuring the availability of essential raw materials.
4. Business Awareness: Enhancing understanding of business practices.
5. New Technology: Providing access to modern technologies.
6. Market Expansion: Improving and expanding market opportunities for businesses.
Through this policy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy aims to offer better facilities, support, and opportunities to MSMEs, thereby contributing significantly to the state’s economic growth.