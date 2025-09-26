Live
CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Vigilance Amid Heavy Rainfall
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged officials to remain vigilant following heavy rainfall in the state. During a review meeting with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other senior officials, he emphasised the need for close monitoring of low-lying areas.
The Chief Minister instructed officials from all departments to enhance their alertness, identify areas prone to water stagnation, and implement preventive measures accordingly. He also highlighted the importance of addressing potential traffic issues in Hyderabad, calling for a coordinated effort among the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad authorities, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams.
Reddy directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that all departments are fully prepared and responsive in light of the severe weather conditions.